CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz lovers, rejoice! Another Sheetz gas station is set to open next week in a fast-growing part of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

The new Sheetz location is set to open on Thursday, July 13. The address of the location is 12117 Hull Street Road.

The gas station is opening near the BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Bridgewood Crossing Drive shopping center, which is across the street from the Walmart Supercenter at Chattanooga Plaza.