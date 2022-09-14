CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A brand new Chipotle could be headed to a location near you, if you live near Ivymont Square Shopping Center, that is.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening the new location at 14171 Midlothian Turnpike on Friday, Sept. 16. Chipotle will join several other restaurants in Ivymont Square, including Sportspage Bar and Grille, Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano, Papa Johns Pizza, Tops China and Starbucks.

The new store will feature a “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane allowing customers to pick up online orders without ever leaving their cars.

The first 50 customers at the new location will receive free Chipotle merchandise, and guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

The restaurant is also hiring, and more information on the job opportunities can be found here.