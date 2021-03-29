New Crestwood Elementary School opens ahead of schedule in Midlothian District

This is one of the classrooms at the new Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield County’s Midlothian District, which will welcome students to campus beginning April 13. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Opening ahead of schedule, the new Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield County will welcome students beginning Tuesday, April 13.

County officials celebrated the conclusion of this school replacement project Monday morning.

“This is an important day, a day we show the community that equitable access to a high-quality education and to 21st-century amenities matter to our community,” Chesterfield County School Board member and Midlothian District representative Kathryn Haines said. “While parts of the Midlothian District have seen a lot of growth during the past several years, it is important that we are here today as a symbol of our commitment to the entire school division.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) held its official ground-breaking at Crestwood in September 2019. The work was approved by residents through the 2013 school bond referendum, which focuses on renovating or replacing older facilities in the County.

“Chesterfield County has 64 schools. Some are old — in the 100-year range — and some are new — think about the two-year-old Old Hundred Elementary in the Midlothian District,” Haines said. “Many, though, are in the 50-year range and are showing their age.”

The original Crestwood Elementary School opened its doors in 1962. Work to replacing the aging building was part of a larger plan, which included renovating or rebuilding several County schools.

“I’m so proud when I think about the fact that we are at like seven new schools, either rebuilt on-site or brand-new schools, within the last couple of years,” Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member and Midlothian District representative Leslie Haley said. “I’m even more excited with the commitment that the School Board has made and the folks who have come forward to bring in a school ahead of time.”

Construction of the new Crestwood Elementary School is part of a larger CCPS project to renovate or replace aging buildings throughout the division. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Haines said that the new Crestwood Elementary School has a dedicated soccer field, storage in every classroom and an open library to allow for social distancing.

“During the past three years, we have opened several similar prototype elementary schools, and several more will open this fall,” Haines said. “Students and staff at those schools have benefited from and will benefit from all the 21st-century amenities a new building has to offer: better security features, new technology, an atmosphere built for today’s education needs.”

Haley thanked Crestwood’s neighboring community for dealing with the hurdles of having construction happening so close to home, as well as County officials and construction company that made it possible to complete the new elementary school ahead of its fall 2021 opening date.

This is the cafetorium at the new Crestwood Elementary School. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“It really speaks to the fact that we are making a combined commitment to understand that turning out the next generation of folks into our workforce is so critically important,” Haley said. “It also shows the commitment that we believe in these schools being in our neighborhoods. We believe that that’s what draws and attracts the great value of family and the great value of community.”