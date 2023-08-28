CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you feel cold? It looks like a Blizzard is coming.

Well, at least in the ice cream sense.

A new Dairy Queen location on Iron Bridge Road is in the works, according to planning documents submitted to Chesterfield County.

The location, which was proposed by Wilkerson Architects, LLC, will be made up of three parcels, spanning 4.5 acres. Documents show that the restaurant will include a drive-thru, and will also be accessed from Halls Run Road.

Dairy Queen location on Iron Bridge Road (Chesterfield County Government)

The developer, headed by James E. Wilkerson, is to meet with Chesterfield County Planning Department.