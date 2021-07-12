New details emerge after missing Chesterfield man found dead at local park

45-year-old Ruben Carillo was found dead at the Henricus Historical Park Sunday. He had been fishing with friends the previous evening. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police have released new details after a Chesterfield man was found dead Sunday, after being reported missing over the weekend while fishing with friends.

Ruben Carillo’s body was found at Henricus Historical Park near the water, the day after he’d come out with a handful of friends to fish.

The waters surrounding Henricus Historical Park are dangerous. Several signs show messages to local fisherman not to swim in the water.

Signs across Henricus Historical Park warn fisherman and swimmers not to get in the water due to the currents. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

“The current on the river side is what I’m really worried about,” said Steven Shreves, a native of the area who’s been coming to the park for 40 years to fish.

On Saturday, 45-year-old Ruben Carillo was at the park fishing, and according to Chesterfield Police, friends said he had been drinking.

Friends told police Carillo went into the water to retrieve his fishing lure.

Chesterfield Fire’s Scuba Rescue Team found Carillo’s body at the park, near the water, Sunday around noon.

Police are now asking the public for help in the investigation. “We just want to make sure we’re very thorough in the investigation,” said Lieutenant Justin Aronson.

Shreves said although he’s a regular at the park, you won’t find him in the dangerous waters.

“I don’t go into the water, he laughed. “I might dip a towel in there to wipe off with, but that’s about it.”

Lieutenant Aronson told 8News Carillo’s friends reported him missing instead of drowning because they made the call right after they no longer saw him above water. Carillo had disappeared.

8News has reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Carillo’s cause of death and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.