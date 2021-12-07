New DMV Select coming to Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its locations in Chesterfield County to the Commissioner of Revenue’s office.

A new DMV Select office will be opening in room 165 of the building on Lori Road. Starting on Dec. 13, people can visit the office on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The DMV office will offer services such as vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, and voter registration applications. Drivers can also purchase E-ZPass transponders from the new office.

This particular location will be operated by appointment only, people can make their appointments on the Chesterfield County website.

“We are pleased to partner with Chesterfield County to expand service options for area residents,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Chesterfield area residents can visit us at our Chesterfield or Chester full-service offices and now can also complete vehicle-related transactions at the county’s DMV Select.”

The Chesterfield location is one of 56 total DMV Select offices focused on vehicle-related transactions.