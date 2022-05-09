HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dollar General has announced the opening of a new location in the Richmond area.

The Dollar General story at 7841 Turner Road near Darbytown Road is now open for customers. The popular affordable household essentials store sells food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Richmond store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The store’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.