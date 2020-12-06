New fire station to open in Chesterfield County tomorrow

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is officially opening a new station on Monday. Station 25 will be open and responding to calls from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The department says, firefighters from the station will also spend the day out on the roads and in the grocery stores.

The station isn’t quite ready to be open 24 hours a day yet. They expect to be ready to make the transition soon though.

