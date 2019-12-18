New housing plan for old Cloverleaf Mall gets green light

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than a thousand homes could be coming to the site of an old Chesterfield Mall.

Chesterfield County leaders gave developers the green light for a project that would bring more than 1, 200 apartments, condos, townhouses and single-family homes to the area that used to be Cloverleaf Mall. There would also be an opportunity for office and commercial space.

The project is called Starview Village and would be built behind the Stonebridge Apartments.

The Chesterfield Planning Commission said the area near the Richmond City line is “a gateway into Chesterfield they are trying to revitalize.”

If the development goes forward, county officials think more than 8,000 people would be traveling to and from the county each day.

The county plans to improve roads in the area to deal with the potential traffic increase.

At this time, it is unknown when construction on the project will begin.