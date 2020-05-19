New inmate at Chesterfield County Jail previously tested positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities said Tuesday that they are monitoring a 56-year-old who was arrested over the weekend after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in the month.

According to a release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the individual tested positive for the virus on May 5 and was admitted to the hospital three days later. The individual was released from the hospital on May 11 after their temperature came down.

“Upon arriving at the Chesterfield County Jail all precautions were taken to isolate the individual by placement in one of the jail’s negative pressure rooms out of an abundance of caution since it was still inside the 14-day self-isolation period for the individual,” the release stated. “That 14-day period ends today, May 19th, and the individual will have a follow-on COVID-19 test administered.”

Results for the follow up test should be available around May 21. No inmates or deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

