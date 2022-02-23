CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man being committed to Chesterfield County Jail for felony probation charges was caught smuggling drugs into the jail while being processed as a new inmate.

John J. Andrews Jr., of Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday and committed to Chesterfield Jail without bond on three counts of felony probation charges out of Brunswick County.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said, as with all new committals to the jail, they get processed with fingerprints, photographs and a fill body scan.

While being scanned, Andrews was revealed to have a cylinder-shaped object in his abdominal area. Andrews later produced the object which contained two bags of suspected drugs.

John J. Andrews Jr.

Since installing the body scanner in 2019, CCSO has found numerous cases of smuggling — which has increased within the last year, according to Sheriff Karl Leonard.

“The investment in this scanner immediately resulted in a safer environment for not only our deputies but also the inmates,” Sheriff Leonard said. “We have always worked hard to provide a safe, secure, and drug-free jail, but with the addition of this tool we have been even more successful. Now, with the flooding of fentanyl into our communities, we have to be even more vigilant knowing how fatal that can be”.

Andrews is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class six felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, He is being held without bond pending his pre-trial.