CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — LEGO is breaking ground on a new 1.7 million-square-foot facility at 11 a.m. this morning. The facility is expected to bring over 1,760 jobs to the area.

The groundbreaking comes almost a year after announcing the company announced its plans to invest $1 billion into its first factory in the United States. The facility will be located in Meadowville Technology Park and be carbon-neutral. Also, the campus will reportedly have space to build a solar park big enough to power 100% of the facility.

In February, Chesterfield County announced on Facebook a plan to hire 60 hourly production workers by this June, and 500 total positions are expected to be filled by the end of this year.

Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, mentioned the importance of accessing a skilled workforce in the Chesterfield community.