CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The new Midlothian Library — which will be two-thirds larger than the previous one — is set to open at the end of January.

The new facility spans 25,000 square feet and will offer the same services as the previous Midlothian Library, as well as new amenities, such as the following:

Improved seating for lounging, reading, and working

A larger meeting room

Features with interactive learning for kids

A new digital media center

An outdoor learning classroom and reading garden

A collaborative study

Meeting spaces for in-person and virtual meetings

Midlothian Library (Photo: Chesterfield County)

Lights on the ceiling at Midlothian Library (Photo: Chesterfield County)

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Public Library will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the official opening on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at 100 Millworks Crossing.

The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be available.