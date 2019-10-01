New partnership brings free SAT testing to CCPS

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced a new partnership that will allow students to take the SAT for free.

Thanks to the Chesterfield Education Foundation all juniors that attend CCPS will be able to take the exam free of cost. The partnership will also expand the Practice SAT (PSAT) program to include students in the 8th and 9th grades.

The SAT is an entrance exam required by most colleges and universities as an admissions requirement. The exam costs $46 without the essay portion or $60 with the essay.

“This program is all about providing equitable educational opportunities,” President of the CEF Board of Trustees Gary Armstrong said.

The program is a two-year-collaboration, in which the CEF plans to raise nearly $100,000 a year for the next to years so that the school system can provide the free tests this year.

“Since August we have raised over $65,000 in support of this program,” CEF Executive Director Tyren Frazier said. “We have yet to reach out to parents and other individuals who may wish to “Pay it Forward,” providing an SAT for a student.”

When the partnership between CEF and CCPS comes to an end, CCPS ‘will include the cost of providing the tests into the school system’s budget.’