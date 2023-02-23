Family mourns 13-year-old who died from choking in Chesterfield school cafeteria, 13-year-old Josue Nolasco (Photo courtesy of Karina Nolasco)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department has released new information on the timeline of the tragic death of a 13-year-old student after he died from choking in a middle school cafeteria.

Josue Nolasco, 13, was eating lunch in the Providence Middle School cafeteria on Wednesday, Feb. 15. when he began choking on his food.

Chesterfield Police has now confirmed the school resource officer rendered aid to Josue in the lunchroom before Chesterfield emergency services were called in to assist.

Timeline of emergency response from Chesterfield Fire and EMS

•11:15 a.m. — Emergency call came in

•11:16 a.m. — Ambulance en route

•11:20 a.m. — Arrived at Providence

•11:21 a.m. — Contact with patient

•11:29 a.m. — Ambulance en route to the emergency room

•11:35 a.m. — Arrived at hospital

Josue’s family was contacted, and his father told 8News he raced to the hospital to be with his son, but what he found when he arrived, he described as a nightmare.

“I saw my kid unconscious. Artificial respiration… surrounded by doctors and paramedics,” Harvey said. “A lot of people around him.”

Doctors at the hospital told Josue’s family that the boy had gone 40 minutes without oxygen to his brain and that he was already brain-dead.

Josue passed away three days later.

Now, community members are posting notes of support on the family’s front door, and more than $8,000 has been donated to go toward Josue’s memorial.