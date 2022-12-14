CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board voted unanimously to pass a new policy regarding sexually explicit content in school at a meeting Tuesday night.

The policy states parents must be notified 30 days in advance if a teacher assigns classroom materials with sexually explicit content, such as books. Parents will then have access to the materials and provide an alternative assignment to their child if they see fit.

The policy was discussed after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill earlier this year requiring school boards to pass this policy by Jan. 1, 2023. Chesterfield is the latest school district to adopt the policy after Richmond implemented the policy last week.

During the meeting, school board member Debbie Bailey spoke in favor of the policy and referred to herself as a helicopter mom.

“It is important that we trust our teachers and know they have the students’ best interest at heart,” said Bailey. “We encourage parents to work with teachers and collaborate.”