CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first Royal Farms gas station in Chesterfield County is now open on Midlothian Turnpike.

The store opened Monday, Aug. 28, and has been drawing the attention of drivers eagerly awaiting this fan-favorite gas station to come to the county.

“Now Open” and “Welcome” flags scatter the corner of the new Royal Farms location. Drivers have already been stopping by en masse to get some of that famous chicken.

New Royal Farms now open on Midlothian Turnpike (Photo: Shane Moreland/8News)

Map of Royal Farms locations as of January 2021.



The gas station is located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Sturbridge Drive and will be just the second of the Maryland-based chain’s gas stations in Central Virginia. The only open location in the region is in the City of Colonial Heights, near an interchange with I-95.

Royal Farms initially purchased the land for $2.6 million in Sept. 2022 under the moniker “Two Farms INC.”

The Royal Farms location in Midlothian will enter the Sheetz and Wawa turf war, which have been in a battle for territory in the Richmond area.

