CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A new Royal Farms gas station is under construction on Midlothian Turnpike, the first in Chesterfield County.

The gas station, located at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Sturbridge Drive, will be just the second of the Maryland-based chain’s gas stations in Central Virginia. The only open location in the region is in the City of Colonial Heights, near an interchange with I-95.

Recent photos show the progress of construction on the gas station. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Map of Royal Farms locations as of January 2021.

Royal Farms purchased the land for $2.6 million last September, under the moniker “Two Farms INC.”

The two locations represent the chain’s entry into a turf war between Wawa and Sheetz, which have been locked in their own battle for territory — with Richmond at the center.

And while Royal Farms have until now been clustered around the city of Baltimore and down the sparsely populated Eastern Shore, the chain has shown signs of recent expansion into Hampton Roads and Fredericksburg.