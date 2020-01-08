New school opening in Chesterfield County to help with overcrowding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has approved a new plan to help alleviate overcrowding.

The school board approved construction plans for a new school in the Magnolia Green neighborhood. But it could take some time before it opens.

The new school — that has yet to be named — is expected to open in the Fall of 2022. Children who attend Grange Hall Elementary and Winterpock Elementary will be affected.

There will be a community meeting on January 15 to discuss construction plans and receive public input. The meeting will be held at Winterpock E.S. at 6:30 p.m.