CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved plans for a new Sheetz and other commercial developments on a parcel on Iron Bridge Road.

The plan, which was passed unanimously with little discussion by the board, would see the 10.53-acre parcel at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Omo Roads turned into a gas station, convenience store, car wash, storage facility and either a medical office or restaurant.

Map showing the proposed layout of the development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The storage facility, set back significantly from Iron Bridge Road, would total 110,000 square feet. The corner building at the intersection of Iron Bridge and Omo roads could serve as either a medical office or a restaurant, according to the zoning permit.

Conceptual elevation showing the design of the proposed Sheetz. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Although Sheetz was not explicitly identified as the intended operator of the gas station portion of the project, conceptual designs included in the application included branding for the company. No such branding was included for the corner building, for which the final use has not been determined.