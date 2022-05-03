CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has unveiled a new paved trail designed to help residents move between Stratton Park and the surrounding areas.

The 10-foot-wide trail is about half a mile long, and includes two bridges over local streams. The trail links to nearby Ukrop Park, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods and amenities on Ridgedale Parkway.

“Walkers, joggers, and bikers alike will certainly love using this trail, and I’m confident it will be a ‘go-to’ destination for nearby workers and families, seeking the respite of the great outdoors,” said Dale District Supervisor James Holland.

The project was completed with funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.