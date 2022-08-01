CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents may soon have a new dining spot with waterfront views, after a rezoning case won approval from the Board of Supervisors last week.

The restaurant, on a plot of land located at the corner of Genito and Woolridge Roads, would feature 6,000 square feet of commercial space, outdoor music and a dock.

“There’s a crying need for upscale dining opportunities,” a representative of the landowner at a board meeting said on July 27.

The conditional use permit has gone through several revisions over the past year, mostly to address the concerns of nearby residents over sound levels and traffic impacts. As a condition of approval, all music will have to be played at below 50 decibels, and the restaurant will be required to close by 11 p.m.

This graphic shows the proposed layout of the restaurant. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Much of the property is protected by state law as a Resource Protection Area (RPA), so the restaurant will have to be set back significantly from the waterfront. Within the RPA, only limited construction is allowed — for a dock, for example — and existing trees must be preserved to help limit runoff.

It’s not yet clear what kind of restaurant will occupy the space or what the timeline for construction is.