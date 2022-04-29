CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Families looking to make a splash this summer need look no further than the swimming pool at Pocahontas State Park. The park’s newly renovated aquatic complex is scheduled to reopen for the first time this summer since closing for renovations in 2020.

The park is currently looking to hire staff for the upgraded swimming pool and water complex, including an aquatic facility manager, lifeguards and pool attendants. A $2 million project to upgrade the complex began in 2020, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which manages the Commonwealth’s state parks.

Located just 20 miles from Richmond in Chesterfield County, Pocahontas State Park provides families acres upon acres of space to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities. The park includes more than 90 miles of trails, lakes for fishing and boating, and offers numerous cabins for campers to rent. It even has a 2,000-seat amphitheater to host concerts and other forms of live entertainment. This summer, visitors will also get a chance to check out the newly renovated water complex and pool.

The pools at Chippokes State Park in Surry County, Staunton River State Park in Halifax County and Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County will remain closed for the upcoming season due to the expense and time required to make necessary repairs.

Visitors can find more information about Virginia’s state parks on their website.