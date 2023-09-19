CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have determined there was no credible threat to student or staff safety after a teenager was found with a handgun and a magazine in their car upon arriving at school.

A notice to families from the high school principal stated the Chesterfield Police Department received a tip the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, that a student driving to L.C. Bird High School may have had a weapon in their car.

When the student arrived, police and school administrators intercepted the car in the parking lot, where the handgun and magazine — a device that stores and feeds ammunition — were recovered. Chesterfield police said no threatening statements were made and no one was hurt.

The student, identified as a 16-year-old boy, will be taken to juvenile detention and charges are pending, police told 8News.

“We continue to remind students that with very limited exceptions, items that can be considered weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property,” Principal Adrienne Blanton wrote. “There are potentially serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law.”

While this is the first reported gun found at L.C. Bird this school year, there were at least three separate occasions in which students were found with guns on the school campus: in February 2023, in October 2022 and in September 2022.

According to Blanton, Chesterfield Police determined Tuesday’s incident was not a credible threat to the safety of the school.