CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Secondary students in the Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) system have been given the green light to join their elementary counterparts in returning to in-person instruction starting March 9. But for those families that choose to keep their children engaged in remote learning, one James River High School freshman, backed by the petition signatures of more than 13,000 students, parents, and teachers, says there is much work to be done by the CCPS School Board.

Katelyn Sladek started a petition online in early January to call on the CCPS School Board to reinstate Wednesdays off and give the option of pass/fail grades for the duration of this unprecedented school year impact by a global pandemic.