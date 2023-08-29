CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a dry cleaner’s shop, leaving glass shattered along the sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Stony Point Cleaners, located at 2719 Buford Road, appeared to have sustained major damage to its store.

The owners, Hyun Kim and Chun Kim, said they were in the back of the store when they heard a loud crash in the building

“It sounded like a bomb. The car came inside the building,” said Hyun Kim. “I was like what happened?”

According to the owners, the driver of the car was a customer. She was reportedly pulling in to get her clothes dry cleaned, and accidentally accelerated, crashing into the building.

Chesterfield Police and EMS later arrived to the scene, as well as the building inspector.

The owners said business operations will continue Tuesday, but the store will be temporarily closed Wednesday or Thursday to fix the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Toyota Camry halfway inside dry cleaner’s shop (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Broken glass and potted plants in the dry cleaner’s shop (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

A navy blue Toyota Camry can be seen in the above photos with its front end inside of the store, with shattered glass along the top of the car and littering the sidewalk along the storefront.

Glass shards can also be seen littering the floor inside the building, amidst various damaged potted plants.