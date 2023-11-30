CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some North Chesterfield residents received a text message from Dominion Energy saying that they may experience power outages at night.

According to Dominion Energy, crews will work on a project at the intersection of Bannockbarn Drive and Belasco Drive at midnight on Friday, Dec. 1. in order to move underground power lines to minimize power outages in the future.

A text message from Dominion Energy that was received by some North Chesterfield residents about a scheduled power outage to take place at midnight on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to officials, residents living nearby may experience a power outage lasting as long as three hours as crews work on the project.

In the event of inclement weather, the maintenance work will be rescheduled to Dec. 8.

Those with questions can call Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357.