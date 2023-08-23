CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nationwide restaurant chain O’Charley’s closed 12 locations this week — including one in Chesterfield County.

According to a statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber, the decision to close the locations was based on “a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years.”

“We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at these locations while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team,” said Barber in the statement. “We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest, including several in Virginia.”

One of the Richmond area’s three O’Charley’s locations — near the intersection of Route 288 and Hull Street Road in the Brandermill area — were among the locations which closed Monday, Aug. 21.

The two Richmond-area locations which are still operating are near Virginia Center Commons in the Glen Allen area and near the intersection of Route 1 and West Hundred Road in the Chester area.

There used to be six O’Charley’s locations in the Richmond area, including one on Forest Hill Avenue near Chippenham Parkway and one on West Broad Street near Horsepen Road.