Officials release cause of massive fire at Old Buckingham Station apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire Marshals in Chesterfield County have determined what caused the massive fire at Old Buckingham Station apartments on November 23.

In a Friday morning update, Chesterfield Fire officials said fireplace ashes in a plastic container placed on an outside balcony is what sparked the blaze. Investigators also concluded that all fire safety systems and building safety components were in place, properly maintained, and working as designed.

“It is recommended to place fireplace ashes in a metal container filled with water to completely extinguish prior to disposal,” Chesterfield Fire said. “Always keep the container away from combustible materials and any building or structure.”

About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze that ultimately impacted 19 apartment units and 35 residents. Two cats and a dog died in the fire.

The Red Cross and property management have helped those affected.

