CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County leaders plan to break ground on a new extension project on Nash Road that aims to make commuting through parts of the county a little easier.

According to plans from Chesterfield County, Nash Road is being extended from Beach Road to Iron Bridge Road. Officials say the extension will help alleviate congestion and provide an alternate route for commuters.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at 9801 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County.

Officials have been working on this project since January 2021 when they held a virtual design public hearing in which community members shared their feedback on the project proposal.

The project includes adding a two-lane roadway, a new intersection with turn lanes at the intersection of Route 10, a roundabout with Beach Road and a bridge going over Swift Creek.

Chesterfield County is using funding from both the state and the county to make this extension project a reality. It has not yet been announced how long the construction process for the extension will take.

