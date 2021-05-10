Officials: Smoking in bed caused deadly Chesterfield house fire that killed 4 children, 2 women

Chesterfield Fire and EMS respond to house fire on Glass Road early Friday morning on April 16, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and EMS have determined the cause of a house fire that left six people dead including four children.

Fire crews were called to the 9900 block of Glass Road on April 16 early in the morning after a neighbor called 911. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first-floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside. Crews requested five additional ambulances.

Crews found multiple victims on the first and second floor of the home. Four people were rescued out of a second floor window. The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

Authorities said the cause of the fire on Glass Road on April 16, 2021, was smoking-related. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on the scene after being found in a bedroom where they believe the fire originated. Authorities identified that person as 70-year-old Linda Carlton.

Other victims include Corrine Wright, 30, Aubrey Wright, 12, Aniyah Seaborne, 8, Julian Seaborne, 5, and Ariabella Seaborne, 2.

Chesterfield authorities said the cause of the fire is smoking related which originated from the bed of Mrs. Carlton.

“Nationally and locally, smoking related incidents continue to be the highest cause of home fire deaths,” Chesterfield police said in their release.

Authorities said they believe that in addition to not smoking in bed and properly discarding smoking materials, one or more of these safety actions could have changed the outcome of this tragic fire:

Working smoke alarms in your home installed in proper locations.

Home escape plan with two exit paths. Once out, stay out.

Call 911 immediately when a fire breaks out.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.