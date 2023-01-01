CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield Police officer is recovering after his vehicle was reportedly hit by an impaired driver on Iron Bridge Road.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 while the officer was on duty.

According to a Facebook post from Chief Col. Jeffery Katz, the impaired driver was provided medical aid and arrested. They are being held at Chesterfield County Jail.

Chesterfield Police arrested over 1,100 impaired drivers in 2022, according to the Facebook post.