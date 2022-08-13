CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a crash that left one person dead in Chesterfield on Saturday morning.

Chesterfield County Police responded to the 1100 block of South Providence Road at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to investigate a crash.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling on South Providence Road when it crossed the double-yellow lines. It crossed paths with a 2011 Chevrolet Express Van and the vehicles collided.

The driver and sole occupant of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Next of kin are currently being contacted by police.

According to police, the three occupants of the Chevrolet Van were transported to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

South Providence Road will remain closed as police investigate the crash.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.