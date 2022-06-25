CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police officers are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Midlothian Turnpike Saturday morning.

The crash was first reported around 9:15 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Sturbridge Drive.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, a black Jeep had been traveling westbound on Midlothian Turnpike when it attempted to make a left turn at the intersection. Unfortunately, the driver had failed to recognize the traffic signal indicating the right of way to eastbound traffic.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

An orange SUV traveling eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike failed to stop as the black Jeep crossed into its path, according to police. As the vehicles crashed, a third vehicle, a black motorcycle traveling westbound behind the Jeep, failed to swerve out of the way and ran into the back of the Jeep.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police reported that the driver of the Jeep was charged with failing to yield.