One hurt after drive-by shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a drive-by shooting in Chesterfield Wednesday night is expected to be OK, according to county police officers.

The incident happened in the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 6:45 p.m.

There, officers responded to reports that a man had been shot inside his vehicle. Police located an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling west on Midlothian Turnpike when a white BMW sedan, with dark tinted windows and Maryland license plates, drove alongside the victim and fired several shots. The suspect vehicle fled westbound on Midlothian Turnpike prior to police arrival. Statement from Chesterfield County Police Department

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

