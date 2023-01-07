CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– One driver is hurt after their car ran off the road on Interstate 95.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 at the Willis Road exit in Chesterfield County on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle ran off the road through a fence line and stopped in the grassy area next to the American Inn.

The driver has not been identified. Police told 8News the driver suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.