CHESERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving two vehicles injured one person at an intersection in the Charter Colony area of Chesterfield County.

Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department responded to the intersection of Charter Colony Parkway and Woolridge Road in the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Charter Colony Parkway and Woolridge Road (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

A white sedan appears to have sustained significant damage to the front and the white SUV pictured appears to have major damage along the passenger side.

Police said the driver of a sedan ran through a red light.