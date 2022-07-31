CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been injured after a tanker truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Route 288, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was first reported at 5:18 p.m. and is located on Route 288 North near the Courthouse Road exit.

The truck was reportedly carrying gasoline, according to Chesterfield Fire & EMS. Firefighters and Hazmat crews are on scene and are expected to be there for a good while.

All northbound lanes have been closed and traffic is currently being diverted to Courthouse Road, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.