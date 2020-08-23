One injured in crash on Hull Street

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was injured in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon after being rear ended by one vehicle and then colliding head on with another.

***Traffic Alert*** Hull Street Rd @ Courthouse Rd, left travel lanes closed both East and west bound due to crash. @CCPDVa @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/vhIrVx2wW9 — Lt. Justin Aronson (@LtAronson) August 22, 2020

According to Chesterfield County Police Department, A white SUV rear ended the driver in their smaller white car while traveling westbound at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road around 6:00 p.m. The car then crossed into the eastbound lane causing the head on condition.

The drivers injuries were non-life-threatening. Charges are pending.

The roads fully reopened about an hour after the accident.