One injured in crash on Hull Street

Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was injured in Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon after being rear ended by one vehicle and then colliding head on with another.

According to Chesterfield County Police Department, A white SUV rear ended the driver in their smaller white car while traveling westbound at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road around 6:00 p.m. The car then crossed into the eastbound lane causing the head on condition.

The drivers injuries were non-life-threatening. Charges are pending.

The roads fully reopened about an hour after the accident.

