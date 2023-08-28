CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person being killed and another being taken to the hospital on Monday night.

The crash occurred in the 7200 block of Beach Road shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 28.

According to police, a 2005 Honda Civic was driving north on Beach Road when it hit a 2018 Subaru Forrester which was traveling south.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.