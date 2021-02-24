One person killed in Chesterfield double shooting on Wednesday evening

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says they responded to the area of Handel Court and Chippendale drive for reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found two victims.

Police are actively searching for a suspect.

There is no word on the surviving victim’s condition at this time.

This a developing story stay with 8News for updates.