CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been arrested after shooting into a home in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield County Police Officers responded to White Rock Terrace at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 for a report of shots into an occupied dwelling.

As police were responding to the scene, they received a suspect vehicle description. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and pull it over. One person inside the car got out of the car and tried to run, but was apprehended by police.

One suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting. According to police, the suspect knew the people inside the home.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.