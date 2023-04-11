CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is in custody after they were charged with arson in connection to a Matoaca-area house fire on Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield Fire crews arrived to a house fire on the 6700 block of Madison Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

One person was arrested on scene, according to Captain Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire. This person is now facing multiple charges, including arson.

One person was displaced in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The house has significant damage, according to Chesterfield Fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.