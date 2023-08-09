Crash at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway Aug. 9. (8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Old Hundred Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway around 3 p.m., causing major backups on Old Hundred Road westbound.

Chesterfield Police said one person was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer at the scene of the crash, and three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway was shut down as officials responded to the crash scene. Photos from the scene show a blue Ford SUV and a white Chevrolet were involved in the crash.

Crash at the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway Aug. 9. (8News)

Drivers were advised to seek other routes.