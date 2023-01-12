CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after their car went into a neighborhood pond in Chesterfield on Thursday.

Chesterfield Police officers and Chesterfield Fire crews responded to Mount Blanco Road on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. When they arrived, they found an occupied car in a neighborhood pond.

First responders worked to remove the driver and sole occupant from the car and performed CPR. The driver was then taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, where they later died.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no other injuries, according to fire crews.

Divers have now finished their search of the pond, and crews are working to remove the car from the water.

Chesterfield Fire said there is no known cause of the accident at this time. Neighbors told first responders that they saw the car go into the water, but did not know what led up to it.