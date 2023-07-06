CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after being hit by a train in the Chester area on Thursday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, Chesterfield Police and Fire and EMS responded to train tracks near the 11900 block of Chester Road for a reported crash with injuries.

According to Chesterfield Police, a female was walking on the tracks when she was hit and killed by a northbound train.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until her family is contacted. The death investigation remains active and ongoing.

There are no road closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.