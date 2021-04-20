One person killed in motorcycle crash on Chasnell Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Chasnell Road, near Carbe Road.

Police say it was a single vehicle crash, involving only the motorcycle. Officers responded to the area just before 3 p.m. On the scene they located the injured driver and took them to the hospital. The driver passed away at the hospital.

Identification of the deceased is not available while police continue efforts to contact family members.

The crash is still under investigation.