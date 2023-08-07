CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died following a vehicle fire in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS — with assistance from the Chesterfield County Police Department — were called to the area of Lucks Lane and Matyiko Court for a reported car fire.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS told 8News that one person died inside the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chesterfield County Police Department and the Chesterfield Fire Marshals Office.

