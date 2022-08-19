CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after a crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle near Westchester Commons.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 600 block of Watkins Center Parkway and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up overturned. One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sergeant Rollins of Chesterfield Police, charges are pending against one of the drivers. Watkins Center Parkway is currently open, according to 511Virginia.