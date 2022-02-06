One person hospitalized after hazardous materials situation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — One person has been taken to the hospital in stable condition after a situation with hazardous materials in Chesterfield Sunday.

Chesterfield Police as well as Chesterfield Fire and EMS Hazmat units were called to an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marina Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, a resident mixed cleaning materials and their apartment was overtaken by fumes. They were hospitalized but in stable condition.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS is reminding everyone to read labels on cleaning materials before use and to never mix cleaning materials of any kind.